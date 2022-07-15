“People Wipe Me” premiere’s in Clonmel

A Tipperary writer will make her debut on stage tonight.

Derbhile Dromey’s one-woman-show titled ‘People Wipe Me’ will premiere tonight at Cluain Restaurant in Clonmel at 7pm.

The Clonmel-born author says the 60-minute show is about the unwritten rules we’re all expected to live by.

Derbhile told Tipp FM what inspired the show and about her plans to perform again later this year.

“I was writing all these spoken-word pieces and I realised there was a common theme to them, that they were all about the little rules that you’re expected to obey and how you’re punished a little bit if you don’t obey those rules.

“I put it all together during lockdown. It’s for one night but if people do miss that I have another performance on the 15th of December in Raheen House in Clonmel.”