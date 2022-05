People heading out on the water in Tipperary and the surrounding areas this afternoon are being reminded to wear a suitable flotation device.

The Coastguard, RNLI and Water Safety Ireland say incidents can happen as the weather improves.

People swimming this Bank Holiday Monday are advised to wear a bright swimming cap and to never swim alone.

Irish Coastguard Operations Manager, Micheál O’Toole expects more rescues as the weather heats up.