People urged not to attend UHL except in an emergency

People are being advised to avoid attending the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick except in the case of a genuine emergency.

Daily attendances at hospital, which serves north Tipp, have averaged 246 in the past 48 hours compared to just over 200 this time last year.

The facility is continuing to see very high numbers of patients presenting at the ED and officials are asking people to consider all other care options before attending UHL.

Management from the facility are urging people to consider using the injury units in Nenagh, Ennis or St. John’s in Limerick city.