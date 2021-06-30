People in Tipp Town area urged to make use of Covid test centre this evening

People near Tipp Town still have three hours to avail of the temporary walk-in Covid 19 test centre at the Tipperary Primary Care Centre.

The service on the Rosanna Road will be available until 7pm this evening.

No referral is necessary and people just need to bring photo ID and provide a phone number.

Director of the HSE South East Public Health Department, Dr Carmel Mullaney told Tipp FM that people should avail of the service while it’s there.

“As in other areas of the country, we’re concerned about the Delta variant cropping up.

“Numbers are stable in Tipperary at the moment, but people do need to be vigilant.

“I would encourage people that have any concerns at all to be aware that mild symptoms at the moment can be Covid and particularly in younger people and it’s important to get tested if you’ve any concerns at all or if you feel you may have been in contact with a case or you may have attended a crowded setting.”

This pop up service complements the ongoing testing, which is taking place at Moyle Rovers GAA club, where online booking is also available.

Under 16’s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and people are asked not to bring children to walk-in centres if they are a close contact in a school setting.