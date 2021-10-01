People need to feel safe in Tipp Town, says local businessman

A business man in Tipperary Town has said that there are a myriad of background factors behind the anti-social behaviour in the town.

The issue was first raised by Councillor Annemarie Ryan at the district council meeting, as she called for a review of the bye-laws to tackle on street drinking.

Pharmacist Shane Kelly said that it is not ok for the people who live in or visit Tipp Town to feel unsafe, but that there are reasons for this behaviour.

“It’s essentially all the social ills of the Republic of Ireland in a microcosm.

“The anti-social behaviour that’s being seen in Tipperary Town is there in part because of mental health illnesses, lack of accommodation, in some cases homelessness and unfortunately, the individuals who are engaged in this, some of them literally don’t have the supports required to pull themselves up out of the unfortunate situation in which they find themselves.”