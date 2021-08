People who have recovered from Covid-19 are being urged to get vaccinated to boost their protection.

The call comes from local Public Health Specialist, Dr Marie Casey as North Tipperary experiences a particularly strong growth in Covid-19 cases over the last week.

Over 40 cases have been detected in both the wider Nenagh and Thurles areas since August 10th.

Dr Casey is urging those symptomatic to get tested, and also those who are unvaccinated to get the jab