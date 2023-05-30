People asked to only attend ED at TUH if it’s a “genuine emergency” as it experiences overcrowding levels

People are being urged to only attend the emergency department at Tipperary University Hospital in the case of a genuine emergency.

This comes as the hospital is experiencing overcrowding due to increased presentations.

They are asking that people attend a GP or Caredoc out-of-hours service before presenting at the emergency department of TUH in Clonmel.

In a statement to Tipp FM, it says staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible, where appropriate, and apologise for any inconvenience caused.