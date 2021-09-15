People from across Nenagh community contribute to this year’s Culture Night

This year’s culture night in Nenagh offers something a little bit different with an outdoor exhibition from the community.

Culture Night takes place on September 17th with three events from Nenagh Arts Centre – an online spoken word event, an outdoor exhibition and a performance bringing together music, dance and stories from the Pyrenees.

Artistic Director Eva Birdthistle told Tipp FM that planning the night’s events was tricky with the ever-changing restrictions.

“It’s a bit like having a crystal ball to be honest with you, as far as the guidelines are concerned.

“We’re doing a blended approach.

“We have our online spoken word piece about ‘What is Culture?’ and it’s on at 6 o’clock online.

“We have our exhibition then being launched at 7pm and that’s an outdoor exhibition.

“So, on the railings of the art centre, we’re going to have some fabulous, unique pieces of artwork created by our community through the work with artist Leisa Gray.

“We were reusing felt to create artworks on what makes us smile.”

For more information, visit www.nenagharts.com.