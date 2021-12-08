Pedestrian killed near Toomevara last night

A pedestrian lost his life in an incident last night near Toomevara.

The man in his 40s was killed following a collision with a car on the R499 between Toomevara and Ballinamona Cross shortly after 10pm last night.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

The road is currently closed to allow for an examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 60s has lost her battle for life after she sustained serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on the M7 at Ballywilliam Nenagh on Monday afternoon.

She was taken to University Hospital Limerick where she passed away yesterday.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to either incident to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who may have camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067 504 50, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.