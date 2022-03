A pedestrian hospitalised yesterday with serious injuries following a collision in Carrick-on-Suir.

The man in his 60s was out walking in the Carrickbeg area at about 8pm when he was struck by a car.

He was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

This is the 8th serious injury incident that has occurred in the county so far this year, and is under investigation