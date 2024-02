Peake Villa travelled to Dublin to take on Crumlin United in their 5th round replay this afternoon.

The sides met in Thurles on January 21st, where Villa went 2-0 inside 20 minutes however the game was called off in the first half due to the stormy conditions.

Peake Villa defeated Crumlin with a final score, 2-1.

This earns them their place in the last sixteen of the FAI Junior Cup.