Peace Rally taking place at Clonmel’s Main Guard

Clonmel Friends of Palestine are holding Call for Ceasefire and Peace March this afternoon. (Saturday)

The rally is being held in Clonmel this afternoon at the Main Guard from 2.30pm

They want to highlight the fact that more that 11,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the 7th of October Hamas attacks including nearly 5,000 children and over 3,000 women.

The group says they want to display their solidarity and are calling for people to come along and bring flags and symbols of peace to make a statement, that humanity and peace needs to be returned to the people of Palestine.

Another national protest will kick off in Dublin at 1pm this afternoon in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

The Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign has organised the demonstration at the Garden of Remembrance, followed by a march to Merrion Square.