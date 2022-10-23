Part 8 planning to be passed on Suir Island Gardens next week

The Part 8 planning application is set to be passed on the Suir Island Gardens next week.

The proposed project would see the renovation of existing gardens at Suir Island, the provision of lawns and landscape planting including trees, hedges and shrubs and develop seating and picnic areas among other developments.

There were workshops held on the plans in July, with the public consultation last month.

Next week councilors will decide whether or not to pass the Part 8 which would allow the project to progress to the next stage.