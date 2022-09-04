Part 8 planning approved to build nine new houses in Cashel

Part 8 planning has been approved to build nine new houses in Cashel.

The 9 new social houses will be built on an existing disused supermarket and adjoining derelict house at the junction of Boherclough Street and Deerparkroad in the town.

Councillor for the area Declan Burgess says the development will consist of three 2-bedroom, two-storey houses, four 1-Bedroom apartments and two 2-Bedroom apartments.

He says this is much needed and also welcomed the plans to incorporate a new roundabout at the junction, footpaths, car parking, and other site works.