Parking restrictions in Cahir this week as film crews come arrive

There will be parking restrictions in Cahir this week as film crews come to the area.

Earlier this year Cahir became the best European movie location and this time round the castle will be used as a location for the Netflix series Vikings: Valhalla.

As a result the Castle Street Car Park and part of the Inch Field will be closed to the public from Thursday, 2nd June – Friday, 3rd June.

This is in order to facilitate the film production however, pedestrian access to the Swiss Walkway and sections of Inch Field will remain open.