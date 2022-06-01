Paid Radio Internship: Applications Open for Journalism Graduate Programme

Never has the need for reliable journalism been shown to be greater.

If YOU are a Journalism or Media student who is about to graduate, and are looking to kick start your career in news or sports, the Learning Waves Journalism Graduate Programme is for you

Learning Waves along with the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and Skillnet Ireland are offering 10 graduates the opportunity to work in one of Irelands Independent Radio Stations for a period of 5 months from September 2022.

In the past, Learning Waves have secured roles in Newstalk, Ocean FM, Cork’s Red FM, Off the Ball and Clare FM. Graduates receive a monthly payment of €1,500 for the five months while they are on placement.

Let us give YOU your voice to create news and sports stories, to break news, on-air and online, tell stories that are truthful, engaging and meaningful to society and that matter to YOU.

YOU will work alongside the News or Sports Editor in the station to learn real workplace skills and judgement, and to get your voice heard.

The ten successful applicants will also undertake a tailored training programme devised by Learning Waves. So, if YOU want to progress your Journalism career – apply online NOW at learningwaves.ie.

Closing date is 10th June 2022.

The link to apply is here: https://www.learningwaves.ie/journalism-graduate-programme