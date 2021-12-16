Paddle boarder rescued after 90 minutes in Lough Derg

Lough Derg RNLI were called into action yesterday afternoon to rescue a paddle boarder that got into difficulty near Portumna.

The woman was clinging to a navigation mark on the lake, southwest of Portumna, and the lifeboat was launched shortly after 4.20pm.

Rescue 115, the Irish Coast Guard Search & Rescue Helicopter team, and local emergency services also assisted in the operation at a small harbour called New Quay.

After being rescued, the woman said she was in the water for an hour and a half, and was eventually able to use her phone to call emergency services.

Catherine Gleeson, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI said she was “glad of the positive outcome and that the person in the water had a means of calling for help”.

She advises water users if they are going afloat, to go with a friend and if you are going out alone, always tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll be back.