“Overwhelming” reaction to free self-defence classes in Clonmel

A martial artist and self defence instructor in Clonmel says there’s been an “overwhelming” reaction to their free upcoming classes.

Courage Muay Thai has announced a series of self-defence classes will take place each Sunday for women, in response to the murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore.

Dylan Meagher is one of the trainers there, and told Tipp Today that they’ve had significant demand so far.

He says women are welcome to keep attending on a weekly basis, pending availability:

“There’s a difference between having the knowledge and how to apply it. So that’s why we encouraged all the ladies that did sign up for the workshops to come to as many as they like. Because we’re going to keep doing them every Sunday, no matter if it dies down to the point where there’s only one or two people going.

“Right now, we’ve 50 booked in for the first one. It’s full up. The second one is half way full. So I think it’s going to be great for them to come in and get the knowledge and how to apply it. And the more they do it, the better they’ll be able to apply it.”

The full interview with Dylan on Tipp Today can be heard below, from the 36.20 mark: