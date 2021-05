Traffic problems near Nenagh have eased this evening.

Emergency services had been at the scene in Carrigatoher since around 2pm, where the southbound off-ramp of the M7 was closed at Junction 26 Nenagh West.

The delays were due to an overturned slurry tank near the off-ramp, which also forced the closure of the entrance to the old Limerick Road.

The roads have reopened however around 5pm this evening.

No injuries were suffered during the incident.