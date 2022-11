There are 4,120 kilometres of rivers in Tipperary.

That’s one of the findings of the latest data released by the Central Statistics Office.

This represents 5.6% of the length of all Irish rivers which totals 74,083 kilometres..

Meanwhile lakes in Tipperary cover 5,239 hectares which accounts for 4.2% of Ireland’s 125,111 hectares of lakes

Galway and Mayo account for 41% of Irelands lake area while Cork, Donegal and Mayo make up around one-third of the total length of Irish rivers.