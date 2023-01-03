Outpatient cancellations and visiting restrictions at UHL

Significant reductions in outpatient clinics continue at University Hospital Limerick this Wednesday, January 4th, as the hospital prioritises care for inpatients and patients attending the Emergency Department.

Following a meeting of the Hospital Crisis Management Team this Tuesday, hospital-wide visiting restrictions remain in place and outpatient clinics are being reviewed on a daily basis.

There are a number of exemptions to the outpatient cancellations and clinics going ahead are: Cancer services (oncology and haematology day ward; haematology and oncology outpatient clinics; medical oncology clinics; rapid access clinics for breast, lung and prostate), Dialysis, Paediatric outpatients, and the Acute Fracture Unit.

Appointments deemed time-critical in other specialties will also go ahead.

Patients affected by the cancellations are being contacted directly by staff.

Other hospitals are unaffected by these cancellations.

Patients with an appointment for an outpatient clinic at Ennis, Nenagh, St John’s, Croom Orthopaedic and University Maternity Hospital Limerick are advised to attend.

In addition, all visiting to UHL has been restricted. We regret the distress or inconvenience our visiting ban causes for patients and their loved ones, but it is necessary given the high levels of flu and Covid-19.

The only exceptions to the ban are as follows: Parents visiting children in hospital, people assisting confused patients (e.g. dementia), people visiting patients who are critically unwell or at end of life (on a case-by-case basis)

Less acutely unwell patients are asked to first consider our Injury Units, GPs, out-of-hours GP services and pharmacists before attending ED.

Injury Units in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s are operating as normal. Opening hours for Ennis and Nenagh Injury Units are 8am -8pm and St John’s Injury Unit 8am-7pm.

For full contacts for the units, and the services available there, please see: https://www2.hse.ie/services/injury-units/