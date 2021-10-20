Outpatient activity to resume at UHL & St John’s after days of disruption

Outpatient clinics and elective surgery resumes at University Hospital Limerick and St John’s Hospital tomorrow (Thursday).

UL Hospitals Group has announced the resumption of much of their routine appointment load, after disruption since last Friday due to Covid-19 cases and increased A&E admissions.

Management say they’re working to reschedule at the earliest opportunity all patients who were impacted by this week’s temporary closures.

UHL continues to manage a very high level of emergency presentations, and is urging the public to consider all care options.