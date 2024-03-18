Organisers planning to build on St Patrick’s Day success in Tipperary

Organisers of Parades and St Patrick’s Day events across Tipperary are hoping to build on the success of this weekend for next year.

Crowds came out in high numbers on the fine day with many parades reporting increased particpation from local groups.

Chair of the Committee in Thurles John Keneghan (Keen-a-han) says he’s already planning how to improve next year’s parade:

“I want more young people to get involved. I’d like to see the schools getting involved.

There wasn’t one school in the parade this year in Thurles and there’s so many schools in the locality.

“It’s an opportunity to showcase their school, to see what they do and for kids, they

love to get into a parade. It’s all about the children at the end of the day.”