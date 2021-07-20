Open air art exhibition underway on north Tipp walking trail

An open air art exhibition will on display along a popular Tipperary walking trail over the next month.

‘At One with Nature’ features work from 50 local artists which will be placed along the two-kilometre Pollagh Trail near Birdhill in the north of the county.

The idea is the brainchild of local artist and Australian native Melissa Ryan, who created and managed the exhibition with support from Creative Ireland, Tipperary County Council and Tipperary ETB.

The exhibition opened last Friday and runs until August 15th.