Online farmers market launches this weekend on Tipp-Offaly border

A new online farmers market based near the Offaly-Tipperary border will launch tomorrow (Saturday).

Neighbourfood Busherstown, near Moneygall and Roscrea, offers a way to do the weekly shopping, while supporting local producers in the community.

All orders are online and can be collected on Saturdays between 11am and 1pm and not only does it make shopping from local producers more accessible, but it also reduces waste, as producers know in advance what has sold.

Aaron Jones of Neighbourfood Busherstown joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier

“Pretty much everything that you would want to get, all of the basics are there, there are a few, sort of, luxury items there as well, but that’s not the basis of it.

“It’s not supposed to be ‘oh I might go on Neighbourfood to treat myself’, it’s actually something you can do every week.”

He added that it supports small local producers and is a great way to encourage people to shop local and direct from the source.

To find out more visit www.neighbourfood.ie/busherstown.