Online booking now available at Tipp’s two Covid-19 test centres

All Covid-19 test centres have now been made available for online booking.

The system has been introduced on a phased basis in recent weeks including at the test centre in Tyone, Nenagh.

People in south Tipperary can also now book their test online for the Moyle Rovers centre, with bookings available up until the end of the following day.

The service is only available at the country’s 33 full-time test centres.

Book your COVID 19 test online is available at https://covid19test.healthservice.ie/hse-self-referral/