Online bidding for The Glen Hotel to start at €100k

The Glen Hotel in the Glen of Aherlow is going up for online auction at the end of this month.

Bids for the former hotel, which has been vacant since the mid 2000’s, will start at €100,000.

It was first put on the market in 2005 and is now derelict.

In its glory days, the hotel boasted 22 ensuite bedrooms, a 75-seater restaurant, a bar that seats 70, two function rooms with a capacity for almost 300 people and 160 parking spaces.

Christy O’Grady of DNG O’Grady Auctioneers in Tipp Town told Tipp FM there has been interest so far and he said the property could offer potential to get into the tourism sector.

“The starting bid is €100,000, reserve is €100,000 as well, so once it’s bid on, it will sell.

“We’ve had a lot of enquiries alright and a few people registered to bid as well – early enough days yet, so it’s hard to tell what it will go for, but I’d imagine it will sell anyway.

“Look, a hotel, I don’t know to be honest, but maybe a B&B or something. From hearing Liam talk, a lot of it needs too much attention to be converted back into a hotel, but I’d imagine a B&B or some form of tourism opportunity.”

He added that it’s currently in a state of disrepair, and they haven’t been able to offer viewings, because it is so derelict.

The former hotel goes up for auction at 3pm on August 27th.