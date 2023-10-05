One man killed in N24 road crash near Ballydine in South Tipperary

One man has been killed and a woman seriously injured yesterday’s road crash on the N24 in South Tipperary.

A man in his 40s was confirmed dead at the scene after the van he was driving collided with a car just after one o’clock.

A woman in her 40s who was driving the car was also seriously injured and has been rushed to hospital.

The N24 is closed between Kilsheelin and Ballydine and Gardai as forensic scene investigators carry out their exaimations but it is expected to reopen later tonight.

Diversions are place and motorists are advised to slow down and be careful on approach and to avoid the area if possible.

Gardai are appealling for witnesses or anyone with Dashcam footage to contact the station in Clonmel.

Two people also died on Irish road yesterday evening (Wednesday) with a woman in her 60s killed in a hit-and-run in Dublin, while in County Limerick, a man in his 70s was struck by a car on the Glin to Tarbert Road.