Official marker at site of Modreeny Ambush in 1921 to be unveiled today

An official marker at the site of the Modreeny Ambush between Borrisokane and Cloughjordan will be officially unveiled this afternoon.

June 3rd this year marked the centenary of the ambush, where four RIC officers were killed by members of the North Tipperary Flying Column, just weeks before the Truce was agreed.

A marker at the ambush site will be unveiled this afternoon at 2.30, and members of the public are invited to attend.

Member of Cloughjordan Heritage Group, Ger Heffernan, explains some more background to the event:

“It basically was an attack on a party of police that were travelling from the RIC Barracks in Borrisokane travelling about 10-11 kilometres across to Cloughjordan to a petty sessions court.

“IRA intelligence were able to plan for it because they got wind of the police going to travel.

“They arranged for the ambush at Kylebeg for the morning of June 3rd, 1921.”