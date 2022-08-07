A number of Tipperary projects are to receive funding under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

Almost 6 million Euro will be spent nationally to encourage local communities to enjoy the hidden gems on our doorsteps this summer.

Local Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn says the funding will be key to enhancing our outdoor amenities such as our walkways, cycleways, rivers and lakes

He says Tipp has fared well with nine projects receiving a total of 321,000 euro

“It’s for very important projects right across the county to enhance recreational areas.

“For example there’s the upgrade of the car park at the Vee up in the Knockmealdowns which is a really popular place for people to go and can be quite busy. There’s €30,000 to upgrade that.

“We’ve the planning and designing of a proposed Greenway and Waterpark near Soloheadbeg – there’s €42,500 which is going to be used towards that.”

Adventure Lough Derg – To improve both design and content of the Adventure Lough Derg app available on AppStore and Google Play – €27,000

Ballinderry River Walk Phase II – Upgrade of section of riverwalk along the Ballyfinboy River – €26,784

Carrick on Suir & Nenagh – voluntary cycling initiative – €30,000

Clare Glens River Walk – Upgrade Planning & Design – €48,600

Kilballyboy Wood – Provide 3 looped walks – €30,000

Liam Lynch Monument – Provision of a car park at the trailhead – €30,000

Sliabh na mBan Cairn and Walk – Create roadside parking at the trail head – €30,000

Soloheadbeg – Planning and design of Water Park and proposed Greenway – €42,500

Tipperary Angling – Complete audit of current angling infrastructure in Tipperary. Promote and market Tipperary as quality angling destination of choice – €27,000

Bay Lough, Knockmealdown Mountains – Upgrade of car park – €30,000