Covid-19 related hospitalisations have shown general signs of decline over the last week.

According to latest HSE data collected last night, there were 520 people with the virus in Irish hospitals – down 55 on the total seven days previously.

Over that timeframe, Covid hospitalisations dropped at University Hospital Limerick from 46 to 37, but did increase slightly at Tipperary University Hospital from six to 10.

There are 117 people with the virus in Irish intensive care units.