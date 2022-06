The number of patients on trolleys in all hospitals serving Tipperary have decreased today.

Nationally the overall number has gone down from 475 yesterday to 368 today.

University Hospital Limerick still has the highest number of people on trolleys in the country at 89, a decrease from 98 Wednesday.

Elsewhere in county Nenagh is reporting there are 6 patients on trolleys a reduction of one from yesterday, while Tipperary University Hospital has 4 down from 15.