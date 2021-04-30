Novel fundraiser for Cahir playground

An online fundraising effort with a difference takes place in Tipperary today.

The Cahir community playground has been closed since last September as some of the larger equipment there needs to be replaced.

Grant aid of over €180,000 has been secured towards the redevelopment of the playground site. Local fundraising has brought this to over €200,000 with a target of €230,000.

The Cahir Playground Committee are now auctioning off the 11 remaining pieces of playground equipment

Aoife Wade outlined what’s on offer on their Facebook page auction.

“This equipment is still functioning.”

“There’s a large bucket swing, there are double swings, there’s junior swings, there’s a carousel there are see-saws.”

“We had a chat about it and said it would be fantastic if these items could be repurposed and could bring more joy to children. So we decided that an auction through our Facebook page – Friends of the Playground Cahir – would be the ideal platform for this.”