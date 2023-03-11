North Tipp students scoop award at Intel Mini Scientist Grand Final

Students from a North Tipp school took home a prize from the Intel Mini Scientist Grand Final.

Four sixth-class students from Scoil Angela in Thurles scooped the Best Visual Display Award for their science project on hydraulic power.

The Intel Mini Scientist competition gave students the opportunity to explore science through project-based learning and exhibitions, and a number of winners were selected by a panel of judges employed by Intel.

This year, the competition had over 6,300 students from 100 schools in 20 counties across Ireland taking part and over 1,000 projects created.