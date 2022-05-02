North Tipp nursing home gets positive report following HIQA inspection

A North Tipperary nursing home has gotten a very positive report following an inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority earlier this year.

Nenagh Manor Nursing Home was found to be compliant or substantially compliant in all but one category.

The unannounced inspection at Nenagh Manor Nursing Home at Yewston took place on January 27th with the details published in recent days.

The HIQA inspector observed that residents were supported to enjoy a good quality of life by staff who were kind and caring. The overall feedback from the residents was that they were happy with the care provided.

The nursing home – which can cater for up to 50 residents over the age of 18 – was deemed compliant in eleven of the eighteen categories and substantially compliant in six.

The facility was deemed not compliant when it came to residents rights with the inspector highlighting that there was no activity staff at the weekend and only one on duty from Monday to Friday which he felt was not sufficient to meet the social and recreational needs of residents.

Management at Nenagh Manor have undertaken to rectify the situation.