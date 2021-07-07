North Tipp Hospice launch 100km fundraiser amid pandemic donation drop-off

The pandemic continues to have a severe impact on charity fundraising, with North Tipperary Hospice seeing a 60-70 percent drop in donations last year.

They’re asking the public to get involved in a 100km Virtual Walk or Run this month, which will culminate in a 20km journey from Dromineer to Garrykennedy on July 31st. It’s been organised in conjunction with Nenagh Walkers, with many fundraisers coming from their group.

Those getting involved can work their way towards the 100km mark over the course of the month.

People can get involved through donation cards or their ‘iDonate’ page.

The charity is faced with the task of raising around €400,000 every year to keep its service running. Chair of the Nenagh Branch of North Tipp Hospice, Paddy Heffernan, was asked to sum up the decline in donations last year:

“It’s scary, it’s scary. We were fortunate that a lot people recognised the difficulties and a lot of corporate and personal donations came in.

“But we were down somewhere in the region of 60-70 percent, so it’s challenging at the moment to put it mildly.”

“The pandemic has absolutely decimated fundraising for all organisations like ourselves. The problem is that we have to raise an enormous amount of money every year.

“We’re restricted now to thinking outside the box, looking at outside events because traditionally most of our funding came from organised indoor events, in pubs and in halls – dances, concerts, all that sort of thing.”

To organise collection of a sponsorship card, you can contact Pat Delaney on 085 1741411, Donal Mackey on 087 2761442, or Paddy Heffernan on 087 6373828.

Further details can be found on the North Tipperary Hospice Movement Facebook page.