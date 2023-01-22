North Tipp is among places listed as having higher price tags for houses, according to new report

North Tipp is among the places listed as having higher price tags for houses.

That’s according to a new report out this morning in the Sunday Times Property Price Guide.

The Price Guide also lists Kerry and Louth as having some of the most costly real estate.

The report also found property prices in certain areas could be set to rise by as much as 10 percent.

Roisin Healy, Deputy Features Editor with The Price Guide, says estate agents have seen house-buying trends change.

“We spoke to estate agents all over the country. The increase they predicted for 2023 is 3.8% – that’s for properties outside of Dublin. While estate agents are expecting prices to rise in the next 12 months, the properties that are going to increase in value are the ones that are walk-ins, condition, turn-key, new homes, because people are really avoiding buying fixer-uppers, and renovation projects at the moment.”