Nighttime Water Restrictions Tonight For Customers Of Jamestown Reservoir

A nighttime water restriction has been announced tonight to help restore supply at Jamestown reservoir.

Uisce Eireann announced the restriction to assist in the recovery of South Tipp reservoir level and it will affect customers in Rathkeevin, Ballingarrane, Gortmore, Giantsgrave, Rathnasliggeen, Chancellorstown and surrounding areas.

An alternative water supply will be made available adjacent to Poulmucka village.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tankers and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure as per HSE advice.

Uisce Eireann anticipate customers will see normal supply returning over the weekend.