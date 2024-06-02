When Next We Meet Music Festival Taking Place In Clonmel Tonight

When Next We Meet music festival is taking place this bank holiday weekend in Clonmel.

Nationally renowned band Bell X1 will be headlining the festival tonight night on the grounds of Raheen House Hotel.

As well as local artists performing on the hidden gems stage, a number of Tipperary acts will be playing the main stage.

Festival founder, Kate Twohig expects it to be a jam-packed event.

“We have two Tipperary acts opening the mainstage, so first up is Seanie Birmingham, and then we have Brian Dillon who plays under the name The Line and he’s a Nenagh man. So we have a big Tipp representation across the main stage.”