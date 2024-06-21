Newport’s Boil Water Notice Lifted

The Boil Water Notice affecting over 8,000 homes and businesses on the Newport Public Water Supply has today been lifted.

Uisce Eireann issued the notice to the region of North Tipperary following elevated levels of turbidity in the raw water supply which impacted the treatment process at the water treatment plant.

After the completion of remedial measures, receiving satisfactory monitoring results and consultation with the HSE, the notice was lifted.

Customers can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, preparing food and brushing teeth.