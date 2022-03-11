Newport College organise ‘Climb with Charlie’ fundraiser

A North Tipperary school is organising it sown ‘Climb with Charlie’ event for charity.

Newport College along with members of their community have decided to hold the fundraiser to coincide with Charlie Bird’s climb of Croagh Patrick.

They intend to climb Keeper Hill on Saturday April 2nd and will raise money for Motor Neuron Disease and Pieta House.

Principal of Newport College Donal Madden told Tipp Today that the whole community is getting behind it:

” the men’s shed, the women’s shed, the ICA, the hurling club, the soccer club, the rugby club… I think the people of North Tipperary are looking for something, we’ve been locked up for the last two years and we want something to bring the parish and community together”.