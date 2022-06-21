New support services for gambling addiction now available across Tipp

New support services to assist people dealing with gambling addiction are now available across Tipperary.

These are available across the county with 20 centres also nationwide.

The ‘National Problem Gambling Support Service’ by the Gambling Awareness Trust launched the local services earlier this month.

The Tipperary locations include Millenium Family Resource Centre, Spafield Family Resource Centre and Silver Arch Family Resource Centre.

Pam Bergin, Executive Director of Gambling Awareness Trust told Tipp Fm that gambling impacts more than just the person engaging in it:

“We’ve had a great response in Tipperary… with the resource centres working together.”

” There are three different locations in the county.”

” Family resource centres have a great track record in the community… and provide support not only for the individual.”