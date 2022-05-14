A new music festival is coming to Tipperary next year.

When Next We Meet is a group set up in South Tipp, curated by artists, and created for audiences wanting to connect with the best of Ireland’s music in a meaningful way.

Ahead of their festival next year they have organised two separate launch events for this July in Raheen House on the 1st and 2nd.

There are a number of well known artists performing including local folk act The Wood of O.

Kate Twohig, co-founder and co-curator, says she is hopeful people will buy tickets and support local through their July events:

“A big part of it is that we really want to make people proud of something in the locality.

“We moved back here ourselves during the pandemic and now that we are that bit older we appreciate the area that we are from and how gorgeous it is.

“We want to bring the artists that you have to travel to go to see, we want to bring them to our doorstep and there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be playing here.

“We would love if people got behind that, they can head to our website to look at what tickets might suit them for this year.”