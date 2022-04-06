New mental health awareness group set up in Nenagh

A new volunteer group has been set up in Nenagh to support mental health and raise awareness.

The Nenagh Mental Health Awareness Community group will help guide people towards services, shine a light on mental health issues and work to remove stigma.

They will also be advocating for better services and identifying any shortcomings in the current service offerings.

You can follow the progress of the group and keep up to date by following Nenagagh Mental Health Awareness Community on Facebook and Twitter.