New mental health awareness group set up in Nenagh

By
Sheila Naughton
-
Nenagh Mental Health Awareness Committee L-R : Tricia Delaney (PRO) , Conor Reidy (Editor), Brendan Murphy (Chairperson) , Ryan O’Meara (Campaign/Training Facilitator) , Eavan Carmody (Social Media Co-Ordinator) - Absent from Picture, Kathleen Reidy , Chloe McCarthy and Gary Toohey. Photo courtesy of Nenagh Mental Health Awareness Community.

A new volunteer group has been set up in Nenagh to support mental health and raise awareness.

The Nenagh Mental Health Awareness Community group will help guide people towards services, shine a light on mental health issues and work to remove stigma.

They will also be advocating for better services and identifying any shortcomings in the current service offerings.

You can follow the progress of the group and keep up to date by following Nenagagh Mental Health Awareness Community on Facebook and Twitter.