New life for Redwood NS as extension is opened

Redwood National School will officially open its first extension since its development in 1939 today.

Minister for Education Norma Foley is set to attend the event along with school Patron Bishop of Killaloe Fintan Monahan from 4.30pm.

The extension will allow more space for the current students and staff, with a new kitchen, office, classroom, and sensory room, in addition to works completed externally, which Principal Michelle Hogan says has brought new life to the whole community.

She told Tipp FM that they have a full day of celebrations planned with pupils past and present who are playing music and performing songs through lámh.

Michelle told Tipp FM that this development has been a huge boost :

” We were quite cramped up to this, and we now have a facility that we can function in better.”

” It’s rejuvenated the whole area and everyone in the whole area is delighted with it.”

” For us as staff working here it’s brought new life to the place.”