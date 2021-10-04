New jobs in Tipperary in healthcare sector

Thirty new jobs are being created in Tipperary as part of a nationwide expansion by a company offering care support.

Nua Healthcare Services, which provides intellectual disability and mental health services, has announced it’s recruiting for 300 new jobs across the country.

Chief Operating Officer for Nua Shane Kenny said, “The healthcare industry is incredibly rewarding and our team takes great pride in making true differences to the lives of the people we support. We continually invest in all of our employees here at Nua.

“We also believe a core reason for success stems from the approach of continually training and developing staff teams and we are especially looking for people who may want to change their current career path and who believe they have compatible skills born out of relevant life experience which will ultimately enable them to be successful in healthcare services.

“The fact we provide Residential, Supported Living, Day and Community Outreach Services to both Children and Adults with a range of complex support requirements requires great patience and empathy and is very rewarding work.

“We are proud to offer high standards of service and care and are renowned for offering some of the best facilities in the country. Our residential accommodation combines modern facilities with beautiful outdoor environments and our tailored day care programmes encompass a wide variety of stimulating and enjoyable activities,” he continued.