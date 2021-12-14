New home for Nenagh Foróige club

The former motor tax office in Nenagh is to become the longer-term home for the Foróige club.

Councillors agreed at yesterday’s full council meeting that the building in Banba Square will be leased on a five year term to the youth club organisation.

The building was used as a motor tax office for Tipperary County Council up until 2012, when they were relocated to the Civic offices, centralising the local authority services.

It was formerly a Presbyterian church, still retains some of its original features and is a protected structure.

Previously, some of the building was used as a tourist office and a portion of it has been leased to Foróige recently.

Leasing the building will strengthen Foróige’s position for potential funding, as they will have a designated base from which to work.

Foróige employ eight youth work staff and they support young people and their families with mental health, employment, recreation, relationships and community engagement.