A new Craft Dairy Project will launch in South Tipperary on Monday.

The Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, will open the event at Camphill Grangemockler at 12 noon.

The official opening of the Craft Dairy Project will offer a range of organic dairy products to the local community, which is home to people with a disability and neurodiversity.

There will be inputs from the Minister, Sarah Bourke from South Tipperary Development Company, a representative of the Mockler Family Trust Fund and various Camphill representatives.