New County Tipperary Chamber President says more housing needed to increase business

The County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce has appointed a new president.

Clonmel native, Paul Berrigan is a qualified engineer and senior manager of engineering and maintenance at Boston Scientific.

He will now take over from Paula Carney-Hoffler having served as a board member for three years.

Paul said it’s a great honour and outlined that one of the key areas of focus to support businesses in the county will be housing:

“Housing is a real call out within the county for businesses to expand for businesses to develop ; its supplying the housing, supplying the amenities within the town , marketing the town, supplying the infrastructure into the town and lobbying for that and supporting that.”

He says this has been a particularly difficult time for businesses.

However, he believes have as many people and businesses involved with the chamber as possible will boost the possibilities for growth

“we are all local people we are all connected with the county from all aspects of the county, we all try and support the role in whatever way we can the more that are involved within the county the more businesses we can bring… there is a lot within our county… it is about utilising those.”