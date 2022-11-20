New Committee for Fianna Fail Cumann

The members of Fianna Fáil in the Nenagh local electoral area have elected a new committee.

The group encompasses Nenagh, Borrisokane, Lower Ormond and the surrounding areas.

Their AGM saw speeches from Deputy Jackie Cahill on his work in Government, and Local Area Rep Ryan O’Meara, who spoke about issues with housing supply.

The newly elected Officer Board sees Tony Doorley as Chairperson and Matt Givens taking on the Vice Chair role.

In the year ahead they say they hope to rebuilding the Fianna Fáil network in parishes, towns and villages across the area.